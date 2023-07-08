KPD: Man charged in fatal crash on I-40 East near Papermill Drive

The Dodge then left the roadway, flipped over the wall and landed on its top on the ramp to Papermill Drive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 36-year-old Knoxville man faces charges for a fatal crash early Monday on Interstate 40 East near the Papermill Drive exit.

Authorities identified the driver as Shannon Glasper.

Knoxville Police Department Officers were alerted about 1:50 a.m. Monday to the crash.

According to KPD, a Dodge truck pulling a fifth-wheel camper was traveling eastbound on I-40 when a Honda lost control and struck the Dodge.

The female passenger of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and a second passenger were transported to the UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Glasper was driving the Honda and fled the scene but stopped briefly because his vehicle had suffered damage.

Glasper exhibited signs of intoxication and has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and driving while license is suspended.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time.