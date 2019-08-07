KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — The Knoxville Fire Department and Knoxville Police Department responded to an incident from the Amherst Ridge mobile home park in the Karns community Sunday night.

KFD said it responded to a domestic medical call just after 7:45 p.m. at a mobile home on Southfork Drive.

KPD officers said while securing the scene for KFD paramedics to enter, they discovered a room inside the mobile home was on fire.

One of the victims was dead at the scene, and the other was transported to UT Medical Center, according to KPD.

As paramedics removed two victims from the mobile home, which was filling with smoke, additional firefighter personnel went inside to extinguish the flames, according to KFD.

Arson and crime scene investigators are on the scene. Officials are still trying to notify next of kin.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jerry Owens