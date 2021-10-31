KPD: One man dead after shooting in East Knoxville

Police say they are still investigating the incident and no suspects are in custody at this time.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting at Catalpa Avenue.

Knoxville Police Department says they responded to reports of gunshots at 6:30 p.m. on October 31. At a residence at the 4100 block of Catalpa Avenue, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

KPD says that there are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.