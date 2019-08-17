KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One man went to the hospital after a shooting in East Knoxville overnight, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said officers responded to the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue for a possible shooting just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found one male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to UT Medical Center with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries, according to KPD.

No suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing, KPD said.