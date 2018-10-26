A person had to be taken to the hospital Thursday night after Knoxville police responded to a stabbing call at an apartment complex to the East of the Fourth & Gill neighborhood.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, a person had to be taken to UT Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening lacerations.

KPD said the incident happened at the Circle Inn Apartment Complex at 838 North Fourth Avenue around 9:36 p.m. following a verbal disturbance.

Officers said they found one person with several lacerations on his neck and upper body. The suspect ran before officers arrived, but was located several blocks away and placed into custody without incident.

KPD said the use of illegal narcotics appears to have been a significant factor in the incident.

Officers and forensics technicians are investigating.

