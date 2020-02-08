KPD: One person dead after crash on I-40 East

Knoxville Police Department reports that officers worked a two-vehicle crash on I-40 East that left one dead.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department says one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-40 East near the Oglesby Road overpass.

Police say it happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night.

KPD says a tractor trailer was traveling on I-40 East in stop and go traffic when it was struck the rear by a Toyota Camry traveling at interstate speeds.

The male driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for a compete autopsy.