KPD: One person dead after motorcycle crash in North Knoxville

Knoxville Police said it happened on Bruhin Road around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Bruhin Road on Sunday evening according to Knoxville Police.

Knoxville Police said officers responded around 6 p.m. to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

KPD said the car was travelling north when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a motorcycle heading south on Bruhin.

Police said the motorcyclist was thrown from their bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car ran from the crash but was located a short time later on Pershing Drive. The driver was detained for further investigation. The investigation remains ongoing.