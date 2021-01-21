x
KPD: One person injured after accidental shooting at Clinton Highway Walmart

Police said that one person was sent to the hospital after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Walmart around 4 p.m. Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter on Clinton Highway around 4 p.m. Thursday.

One person was transported to the hospital, according to officials. They said that the person's status and the extent of their injuries was unknown. Police also said that the incident appeared to be accidental and that the investigation was ongoing.

Identifying information and additional details about the incident were not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

