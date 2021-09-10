KPD: One woman dead, another in critical condition after Clinton Highway crash Saturday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Saturday that one woman was dead, another was in critical condition, and two other people were injured in a crash on Clinton Highway.
They said they received calls about the crash at around 8:35 a.m. Saturday morning and that it happened at 6285 Clinton Highway. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a release.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while another woman was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was in critical condition as of 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The two others who were injured are in stable condition, police said.
Knoxville police are investigating the crash, officials said.
Additional information, including the identities of the people involved and the circumstances surrounding the crash, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.