The Knoxville Police Department said the city is seeing an increase in homeless camps because of the coronavirus.

Officers don't believe there's an increase in people experiencing homelessness, though. Instead, they think more people are opting to stay outside to distance themselves from groups of people instead of staying at outreach centers like Knox Area Rescue Ministries.

KPD Homeless Outreach Coordinator Thomas Clinton said referrals are down in order to keep large groups from gathering at outreach centers. In the meantime, they have provided portable toilets and dumpsters to keep areas clean.

"Once we start getting out of this phase out of the next phase, whenever the mayor gives us direction to do so, then we'll go back to kind of getting back to referrals and try to get people to stay back at the shelter and back into services, and try to promote that again and not camp outside," he said.

RELATED: How to find a food bank in your area

RELATED: Helping the Helpers: Knox Area Rescue Ministries

RELATED: Knoxville's homeless will have a safe place if showing coronavirus symptoms