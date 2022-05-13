KPD: Pedestrian dead after crash on I-40 East near Papermill Drive

The Knoxville Police Department said the person was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a pedestrian was dead after a crash on I-40 East Friday afternoon. They said the person had been hit and killed by a tractor-trailer.

Police responded to the call at around 3:08 p.m. according to a release. They said a preliminary investigation showed the man ran into the road "for reasons that remain unknown" and was then hit by a tractor-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release.

Police closed several of the lanes on the highway Friday afternoon as they worked on the crash. The lanes were back open by around 5:45 p.m.