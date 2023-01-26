KPD: Pedestrian hit and killed on I-75 North Thursday evening

The Knoxville Police Department said a person was hit and killed just south of Merchant Drive on I-75 North.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 North Thursday evening, just south of Merchant Drive.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of the highway Thursday night. KPD said people should find alternate routes while they worked on the scene. They said crash reconstruction personnel were still working on the scene at around 8:45 p.m.

They also said the investigation was still underway. Information about the pedestrian or the circumstances surrounding the crash was not immediately available.

