KPD: Pedestrian hit by car at East Magnolia Avenue and Harrison Street Tuesday evening

Police said that calls came in around 8 p.m. about a man who was hit by a car. He was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A pedestrian was hit by a car at East Magnolia Avenue and Harrison Street Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said that a call about the incident came in at around 8 p.m. They also said the pedestrian was a man, and that he was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said that it appeared like he had been jaywalking when he was hit by the car. Authorities said that no charges are expected for the driver of the car.