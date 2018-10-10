Emergency crews responded to a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian and another vehicle on an on-ramp to I-40 Tuesday night.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, crews responded around 9:30 p.m. to a crash on the on-ramp to I-40 East from Pellissippi Parkway in Knoxville.

KPD said a woman was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the woman was seen walking onto the ramp and into the lane of traffic, saying she appeared to be distracted and did not look for oncoming traffic.

The woman was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Because of the seriousness of her injuries, KPD said fatal accident investigators were called to conduct an investigation.

The crash was cleared around 10 p.m. according to TDOT.

Traffic Alert: Serious Injury crash involving a vehicle vs pedestrian is being investigated on the ramp to I-40E from Pellissippi Parkway. Please use a detour if possible. Estimated clear time: 11pm. pic.twitter.com/Bjcpzhn3P9 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 10, 2018

© 2018 WBIR