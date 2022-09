The driver was questioned by investigators at the scene. No charges have been filed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 23-year-old man was killed after getting hit by a car traveling north on Henley Street early Sunday morning, according to Knoxville Police.

Officers responded to the crash at around 12:45 a.m.

The pedestrian was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

