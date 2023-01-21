KPD: Pilot safe after emergency landing on I-40

Knoxville Police said on Saturday afternoon, a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 near Papermill Drive.

According to Knoxville Police, the plane stalled during the flight and the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing. The pilot is okay and no vehicles were struck during the landing. No injuries were reported.

Crews are at I-40 West near Papermill Drive, where a small plane made an emergency landing. The pilot is ok, and it is not believed that any vehicles were struck. Traffic is impacted in the area. Seek alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/Ix1qo8eKhP — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 21, 2023

TDOT was forced to close the right lane along I-40 West as well as the shoulder on the Papermill Drive exit.

According to KPD and Knoxville Fire, the plane was towed to Stokes Electrical.

The plane is a fixed-wing single-engine Zenith 750 model. According to the manufacturer's website, it can hold two people.