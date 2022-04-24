KPD: Police investigating after body found in Tennessee River

Knoxville Police say the body of an unidentified woman was spotted by kayakers Sunday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police say a body has been recovered from the Tennessee River Sunday morning.

KPD said they responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. of a woman floating unresponsive near the Henley Street Bridge. Kayakers had spotted the body while out on the Tennessee River. The body was recovered by Knoxville Fire Department.

KPD said there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play. The body was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for examination and identification.