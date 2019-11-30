The Knoxville Police Department is encouraging people to help the city's homeless -- but to also ensure they are helping in the most meaningful and effective ways.

KPD posted a photo of clothes and goods strewn about the street recently -- saying this is not the way to do it.

KPD

"For one, this is ineffective, inefficient and fails to get these resources where they are most critically needed. Secondly, this is aggravated littering, obstructs the sidewalk and roadway and creates an undue amount of work for our service department to clean up," KPD said.

KPD officer Thomas Clinton said officers are working with the homeless to try and help them find services that can help them in the long-term.

"Folks will come down and think, 'We're gonna feed the homeless.' I know that's well-intentioned, it helps them for an hour. We need to help them long-term," he said.

KPD said the best recommendation for folks looking for suggestions and ways to help is to call the 211 help line.

It also encourages people to call the many local nonprofits in the area that provide outreach services, such as the Volunteer Ministry Center, KARM, or the Salvation Army.

"Again, we want and encourage everyone to help the homeless here in Knoxville. But let’s do it in the best way possible by utilizing the local nonprofits whose mission is to deliver services daily to persons experiencing homelessness here in Knoxville."

