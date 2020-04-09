Knoxville Police working to keep drivers safe over Labor Day weekend

Last year's Labor Day weekend saw one fatal crash and thirteen crashes that led to injuries, according to the KPD.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — As people across the U.S. prepare to celebrate this Labor Day weekend and have fun, police are keeping a more watchful eye on the roads.

From Sept. 4 until Monday, Sept. 7, the Knoxville Police Department said they are enhancing traffic enforcement to keep the roads safe.

Knoxville police shared a post on its Facebook page saying police officers will be looking out for all forms of reckless or careless driving including speeding, not wearing seat belts, using electronic devices while driving and driving under the influence.

Across Tennessee, 12 people were killed in 11 fatal crashes during last year's Labor Day, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Alcohol was involved in six of the fatalities.

THP said they arrested 3,412 people so far for DUIs this year and that 245 people died from not wearing seat belts.