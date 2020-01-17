The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a suspect after responding to a shooting with one victim in East Knoxville Friday evening.

According to Scott Erland with KPD, police, fire and ambulance teams arrived at the Cash America Pawn Shop at 2133 East Magnolia Avenue around 4:20 p.m. following an armed robbery.

Erland said a 50-year-old security guard at the shop had been shot in the leg and was taken to UT Medical Center. Officers said his wound did not appear to be life-threatening.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.

KPD said the suspect is described to be a black man of average height wearing a tan hooded jacket and red ball cap.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.