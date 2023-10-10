x
Knoxville Police Department investigating Chapman Highway shooting

The man was brought to the UT Medical Center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, according to KPD.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was shot in a Wendy's parking lot Monday night. 

Officers responded to 2401 Chapman Highway around 10:30 p.m. to find a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to KPD.

The man was brought to the UT Medical Center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, KPD said. 

An individual was seen running away from the scene on East Martin Mill Pike, according to KPD.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. A suspect has not yet been identified and the motive is unknown at this time, KPD said. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

