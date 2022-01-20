Over 1,600 anonymous tips received since East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers launched last year

Knoxville Police say that since Crime Stoppers launched back in May 2021, tips have resulted in over 45 arrests and the closure of 33 criminal cases.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police is calling the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers program a success since its launch back in May 2021.

In the seven months since it launched, KPD says that ETVCS has collected more than 1,600 anonymous tips that have resulted in 45 arrests and the closure of 33 criminal cases.

KPD adds that in 11 of these arrests, some of the charges of those involved included aggravated assault, domestic assault, theft, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and many drug related offenses. Some of the drugs involved in these crimes included meth, heroin and oxycodone pills.

According to KPD, tipsters collected over $7200 in reward money in cash.

For those interested, there are four ways to submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers:

Download the free P3 TIPS app Online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org Select Submit a Tip on their Facebook page - https://facebook.com/easttennesseevalleycrimestoppers Call 865-215-7165