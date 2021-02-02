KPD searching for 53-year-old missing Knoxville man

KPD says David Dareing was staying at a sober living facility. Dareing reportedly left the facility on Sept. 10.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KPD is asking for help from the public in locating a missing Knoxville man.

53-year-old David Dareing was staying at a sober living facility in early August. He reportedly left the facility on September 10.

KPD investigators are seeking public assistance to help locate missing David Dareing, 53 of Knoxville, Tennessee. On September 10, it was reported that David left the sober living facility he was staying at in early August. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/BiwdnnNDQJ — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 4, 2021

KPD says that Dareing left the facility in his white 2005 Land Rover with Texas tags and was heading towards Richmond, Virginia. Dareing has reportedly not contacted any family members since leaving the facility and his vehicle was spotted in Chesapeake, Virginia.