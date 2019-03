The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 83-year-old woman they say could be in great danger because she suffers from dementia.

KPD said Alfreda Deluca was last seen Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. at her home in West Knoxville. She is roughly 5'7" tall and is possibly wearing a red coat.

KPD believes she is driving a 2010 Silver Honda Civic bearing the TN tag R25-25K.

Stock photo of a 2010 Honda Civic

KPD

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at (865) 215-4010 or 911.