The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing endangered 17-year-old.

According to KPD, Brandi Bane disappeared in South Knoxville near Blount Avenue sometime between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning after heading in an unknown direction.

KPD said she is believed to be wearing a black shirt, black pants, black and pink shoes, a blue-gray coat and may be carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone who sees Brandi or has any information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.