KPD searching for man wanted for attempted first degree murder

Knoxville Police Department asking for help locating David Niyonkuru.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department and the Crime Stoppers of the East Tennessee Valley are asking for help locating David Niyonkuru, 20.

He is wanted on charges of attempted first degree murder and simple possession, according to KPD. His last known address was on Joe Lewis Road in South Knoxville.

They said he is 5'6" tall and weighs around 165 pounds with borwn eyes and black hair.

Any information can be reported here according to Crime Stoppers of the East Tennesse Valley. Tipsters can stay anonymous and the group said they could be eligible for a cash reward.

CSETV can also be reached at 865-215-7165.