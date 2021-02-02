KPD: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe Saturday

Police said Adrian Lamont Ellis, 12, had a denim coat when he was last seen and has special needs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a missing 12-year-old boy Saturday night who was last seen in the Fort Sanders area.

They said that Adrian Lamont Ellis was last seen at 2001 Cumberland Avenue. He was wearing a gray hat with a gray shirt that had blue horizontal stripes. Police said he also had a denim coat with him.

He is around 5'4" tall and weighs around 140 pounds, according to a release from police. They also said that he has special needs.

Anyone with information about his location should call 911, according to a release from officials.