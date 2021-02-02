KPD searching for missing 14-year-old boy who disappeared April 8

Officials said that Parker Mullinax, 14, went missing from Bearden Middle School on April 8.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a missing 14-year-old boy on Tuesday.

Parker Mullinax, 14, went missing from Bearden Middle School at around 2:15 p.m. on April 8, according to a release from police. They said he could be in the area of either Western Heights or the West Town Mall.

Mullinax is around 5'10" tall and weighs around 110 pounds, officials said.