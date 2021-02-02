KPD searching for missing 65-year-old non-communicative man with dementia

Police said Michael "Mike" Shular, 65, was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday night. He was wearing a black shirt, black plaid pajama pans and a green ID bracelet.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a missing 65-year-old man who has dementia and is non-communicative Thursday night.

They said Michael Shular was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday. According to officials, he left from the 5900 block of Wassman Road in a silver Honda CRV with a Tennessee license plate — "6N43S0."

Police also said the car has a red ball on its antenna. Shular was wearing a black shirt, black plaid pajama pants and had a green ID bracelet.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.