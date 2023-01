Knoxville Police said Bernice Riske is being taken to a hospital.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police is asking for help locating an 82-year-old woman that has gone missing.

KPD said Bernice Riske was spotted on surveillance footage sometime after midnight leaving an independent living facility on Middlebrook Pike in the Broome Road area.

Police said Riske is believed to be wearing the same outfit as seen in the surveillance footage.