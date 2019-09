UPDATE (9/28): Juana Mendez Diego has been safely located.

The Knoxville Police Department said it is searching for a 14-year-old girl who may be in danger.

According to KPD, Juana Mendez Diego disappeared from her home on Cedar Lane around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. KPD said she was last seen traveling in the direction of Broadway.

She's described to be 5'0" and 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

KPD said anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (865) 215-4010.