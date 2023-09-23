Knoxville man located safely

ORIGINAL: Knoxville Police said they are searching for a missing man last seen Saturday morning in North Knoxville.

According to KPD, 35-year-old Andrew “Grant” Ruth was last seen on the ramp from I-275 to Baxter Ave. KPD said he was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat, glasses, a blue shirt and khakis. He is known to frequent the Fresh Mart on N. Central.