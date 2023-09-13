x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

KPD searching for missing 58-year-old woman last seen leaving her home on Sept. 12

The Knoxville Police Department said Shawn Cole, 58, left her home on Brice St. at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday and hasn't been seen since.

More Videos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday they were searching for a missing 58-year-old woman who was last on Sept. 12.

They said Shawn Cole, 58, left her Brice St. home on foot at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen since. She is around 5'4" tall and weighs around 135 lbs. KPD said she also has brown hair with blue eyes.

They said she left her home wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about her location should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. They can also reach out online, through the group's website.

KPD detectives are seeking public assistance to help locate missing Shawn Cole, age 58. Cole left on foot from her home...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out