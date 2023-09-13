KPD searching for missing 58-year-old woman last seen leaving her home on Sept. 12

The Knoxville Police Department said Shawn Cole, 58, left her home on Brice St. at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday and hasn't been seen since.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday they were searching for a missing 58-year-old woman who was last on Sept. 12.

They said Shawn Cole, 58, left her Brice St. home on foot at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen since. She is around 5'4" tall and weighs around 135 lbs. KPD said she also has brown hair with blue eyes.

They said she left her home wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about her location should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. They can also reach out online, through the group's website.