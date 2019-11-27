KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KPD is looking for two people in connection to several acts of vandalism in downtown Knoxville.
The police department shared several security camera images of four people in a Sunsphere elevator. Investigators said the people were caught on camera spray painting walls and elevators across downtown Knoxville.
According to a City of Knoxville spokesperson, investigators believe the group spray-painted several locations:
- Walls inside and around the Sunsphere's elevator
- State Street Garage
- Locust Street Garage
- Market Square Garage
The spokesperson said the city diverted funds for cleanup.
KPD shared the suspects' photos on Facebook.
