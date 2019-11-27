KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KPD is looking for two people in connection to several acts of vandalism in downtown Knoxville.

The police department shared several security camera images of four people in a Sunsphere elevator. Investigators said the people were caught on camera spray painting walls and elevators across downtown Knoxville.

According to a City of Knoxville spokesperson, investigators believe the group spray-painted several locations:

Walls inside and around the Sunsphere's elevator

State Street Garage

Locust Street Garage

Market Square Garage

The spokesperson said the city diverted funds for cleanup.

KPD shared the suspects' photos on Facebook.

RELATED: Man finds half-dressed intruders with meth chemicals in crawl space

RELATED: Suspect to appear in court on Nov. 26 after fatal sword attack