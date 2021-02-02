KPD searching for 53-year-old missing Knoxville man

53-year-old David Dareing was staying at a sober living facility in early August. He reportedly left the facility on August 1.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing Knoxville man.

KPD said that 53-year-old David Dareing was staying at a sober living facility in early August. He reportedly left the facility on August 1 and was reported missing on September 10.

KPD investigators are seeking public assistance to help locate missing David Dareing, 53 of Knoxville, Tennessee. On September 10, it was reported that David left the sober living facility he was staying at in early August. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/BiwdnnNDQJ — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 4, 2021

According to KPD, Dareing left the facility in his white 2005 Land Rover with Texas tags and was heading towards Richmond, Virginia, to see his brother.

Dareing has reportedly not contacted any family members since leaving the facility and his vehicle was spotted in Chesapeake, Virginia, police said.

KPD believes that Dareing could be in Knoxville or Virginia.