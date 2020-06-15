KPD seeking public assistance in locating missing 74-year-old

Anyone with potential information concerning Daniel Jacobson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 74-year-old Daniel Jacobson.

Jacobson suffers from dementia and left from the 3100 block of Sanderson Road at around 8:25 p.m. in a four-door, champagne-colored 2011 Toyota Tacoma with Tennessee tags, a missing front bumper and a broken driver side rear window.

Jacobson, who has long gray hair, a gray beard and a large knot on his forehead, could be in the area of the Food City on Western Avenue and Palmetto Road, or driving towards Maryland.