KPD seeks information on missing 17-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 17-year-old Eulalia Francisco Manuel. \
Francisco Manuel was last seen on Monday, August 3 around 8:20 p.m. Authorities said she left her father's vehicle at the Dollar General in the 4800 block of Clinton Highway. The teen is then said to have run to an unknown vehicle, which soon left the area.
She is 5'4" and was last seen wearing a black jumper with yellow graphics and white sneakers. If anyone sees her, they are urged to call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should call 865-215-7212.