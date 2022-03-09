KPD conducting more patrols on Labor Day weekend

KPD made 28 DUI arrests during the second half of August.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you hit the road on Labor Day weekend, you might notice more police officers patrolling the streets.

"You will see more officers, they will be visible," Scott Erland, communications manager with the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), said. "And the purpose of that is, obviously, to prevent, first and foremost, serious crashes because almost all crashes can be prevented."

It is all part of Tennessee's "Booze It and Lose It" campaign.

"It is both a public information campaign as well as an enforcement campaign really focused on trying to remind folks about the consequences of driving under the influence and it is also doing enforcement efforts," he explained.

Erland said they have made 28 DUI arrests since the start of the campaign on August 17 up until the start of Labor Day weekend.

"What is interesting is it does not look like there are any really specific area where we have seen a concentration of those arrests," Erland added. "It appears to kind of be a city-wide distribution of where those arrests have been made."

Because of that, he said there will be enhanced traffic enforcement efforts all across Knoxville.

For those going out during the holiday weekend, KPD is asking three things of them. First, if you are going to drink, have a sober driver.

"There is really no excuse in this day and age to drink and drive," Erland emphasized. "If you are going to be out drinking, always make sure you have a sober ride to get to where you are going, whether that be through Uber or Lyft or one of these other rideshares, or a designated driver or friend. Also just if you are going somewhere to drink maybe make plans to stay there for the night."

Second, if you are driving, put your phone away.

"We want people to always be very aware of their surroundings," he mentioned. "Put away those distractions. The cell phone is the biggest enemy for folks on the road, so set it aside, turn it on silent and deal with those phone calls and text messages or social media accounts later."