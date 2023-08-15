KPD sergeant who served for almost 54 years dies as one of state's longest-serving officers

The Knoxville Police Department said Sgt. Wayne Bell retired from the department in 2019.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A law enforcement officer who retired in 2019 after serving at the Knoxville Police Department for almost 54 years died, according to a social media post on Tuesday.

KPD said Sgt. Wayne Bell was one of the state's longest-serving police officers. Family and friends gathered at KPD headquarters in July 2019 to celebrate his service, along with Congressman Tim Burchett.

"We are forever grateful to Sgt. Bell for his commitment and service to Knoxville, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family," KPD said on social media.

Forner Congressman Jimmy Duncan also recognized him in 2018 during a House of Representatives meeting for his extensive work in the community. He said Bell was a veteran of the Marine Corps. and started his career at KPD as a patrol officer, before supervising the parking ticket division.

He later supervised crossing guards and worked at the city's court system under Judge Rosson.

Bell is also known for being the original "Eye in the Sky," a program in which Bell delivered traffic reports from a helicopter as part of a joint effort between KPD and two radio stations — WNOX and WIVK.

"Sgt. Bell earned numerous proclamations and awards for his traffic reports but he is also credited with unraveling traffic snarls, catching criminals and assisting in the betterment of our community. In one especially notable instance, he even landed the copter in the middle of the interstate to stop a chase and saved countless lives in the process," Duncan said about him in 2018.

Additional information, such as any funeral arrangements for him, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.