Multiple people were injured, one seriously, after a tractor-trailer pinned their vehicle against an interstate barrier in a crash on I-40 East in Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, several people were pinned in the crash at 17th Street near the Alcoa Highway exit.

Traffic Alert: Multiple people pinned in a crash involving a tractor trailer on I-40E at 17th Street. Please keep clear of the area as crews work. Expected clear time: 7pm pic.twitter.com/gmahkpWjBO — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 8, 2018

KPD said several people were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center ER, one with serious injuries. KPD said those injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening, though.

First responders could be seen trying to free people pinned in a vehicle along the I-40 barrier. The semi-truck also appeared to have collided into a pick-up truck at its front.

The top of the vehicle that was pinned had to be cut away to safely remove the occupants.

The wreck was cleared around 7:30 p.m.

