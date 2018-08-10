Multiple people were injured, one seriously, after a tractor-trailer pinned their vehicle against an interstate barrier in a crash on I-40 East in Knoxville.
According to the Knoxville Police Department, several people were pinned in the crash at 17th Street near the Alcoa Highway exit.
KPD said several people were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center ER, one with serious injuries. KPD said those injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening, though.
First responders could be seen trying to free people pinned in a vehicle along the I-40 barrier. The semi-truck also appeared to have collided into a pick-up truck at its front.
The top of the vehicle that was pinned had to be cut away to safely remove the occupants.
The wreck was cleared around 7:30 p.m.