KPD: Shooting believed to be behind deadly Mechanicsville crash

KPD said a man inside an overturned vehicle was pronounced dead Monday night, and a shooting is believed to have led to the crash.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle Monday night in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

According to KPD, officers arrived to a crash with injuries at Cansler Avenue near Wallace Street around 9:15 p.m. KPD said they had received a call shortly after the initial one advising them about a shooting that occurred in the area prior to the crash.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man inside an overturned vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD's Violent Crimes Unite and Crime Lab responded to begin the investigation, which remains ongoing.

KPD said the evidence obtained suggests the shooting occurred before the crash.