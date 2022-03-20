KPD: Shots fired call leads to arrest for stolen firearm

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Clinton man was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm on Sunday morning following a shots fired call.

Officers responded to the call at Waffle House at 6230 Papermill Drive around 5:30 a.m., according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Witnesses reported seeing a black sedan possibly involved, KPD said.

Officers made contact with the occupants of a black Honda located in the Waffle House parking lot and report seeing two firearms in the floorboard, KPD said.

Further investigation revealed one of the firearms was stolen, leading to the arrest of 32-year-old Stefone Whitt, according to KPD.