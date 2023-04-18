KPD, state team up to warn walkers, drivers about pedestrian safety

Pedestrian deaths are up sharply this year in the state.

The state and the Knoxville Police Department are teaming up to remind pedestrians that when they cross against the light or stride into traffic, they could be taking their lives into their hands.

"The problem has gotten to the point where it is significant, not only here in Tennessee but nationwide," said Buddy Lewis, director of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. "Everyone, particularly in the larger cities, are seeing an increase in pedestrian fatalities and injuries. We're trying to figure out why that is."

Part of the problem could be more people out walking who aren't paying attention or crossing where they're supposed to. And part of the problem could be drivers who don't pay enough attention to the walkers and runners around them on city streets.

State officials and KPD held a press event Tuesday to announce they're working on reducing pedestrian deaths. They touted safety plans.

So far this year in the state, 68 people have died in pedestrian-involved crashes, according to authorities. Last year, according to state statistics, there were 52 pedestrian fatalities, and there were 42 the year before that.

Locally this year, pedestrians have died as recently as last month in the city of Knoxville. A woman was walking early March 30 in the dark on Dandridge Avenue just east of Hazen Avenue when a vehicle struck her. She died at the scene.

The state and KPD said they want not only pedestrians but drivers to get the message that they should pay attention to their surroundings, slow down when necessary, put their phones down and practice safe habits.

"Be aware of where you are," Lewis said.