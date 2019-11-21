The Knoxville Police Department said it took an adult and two juveniles into custody after they spotted a stolen vehicle turning back into the McDonald's parking lot it had been taken from.

According to KPD, officers responded Thursday around 11:30 a.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle at the McDonald's at 2812 East Magnolia Avenue. KPD said a blue Hyundai Sonata had been reported stolen that morning after the vehicle had been started and left unattended to warm up.

As officers were leaving the McDonald's, they spotted the stolen vehicle turning into the parking lot. Officers turned on their sirens and the vehicle started speeding off.

Officers did not pursue, but said they found the vehicle abandoned a few minutes later while patrolling the area near the Dollar Tree at the intersection of East Magnolia Avenue and North Chestnut Street.

KPD said officers converged and saw the three suspects running. They ran after them and took them into custody.

Police said they arrested 19-year-old Elijah Glass and charged him with motor vehicle theft, auto burglary, simple possession and evading arrest. A 15-year-old girl was charged with motor vehicle theft, reckless driving, evading arrest and driving without license, and a 16-year-old boy was charged with evading arrest.

KPD said it is both strongly discouraged and illegal in Knoxville to leave a vehicle running while unattended. Law enforcement said the late fall and winter months are where they typically see the most vehicles stolen due to people warming them up without staying in the driver's seat.