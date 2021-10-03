KPD: Teen shot, dies after arriving at UT Medical Center with gunshot wound

KPD said at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday the teen arrived at UT Medical Center, via a personal vehicle, with a gunshot wound. He later died Wednesday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a teenage boy arriving to UT Medical Center with a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, KPD said officers were notified that the teen had died due to his injuries.

According to KPD, it is unknown at this time where the shooting took place.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tips can be submitted anonymously.