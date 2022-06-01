KPD temporarily limiting response to some kinds of crashes as part of severe weather plan

On Thursday, the Knoxville Police Department said they will focus on responding to crashes involving multiple cars, ones blocking the road or ones with injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it activated the first level of its severe weather plan late Thursday afternoon. As part of the plan, police will only respond to some kinds of crashes.

They said they will send officers to crashes involving multiple vehicles, crashes blocking the road or crashes involving injuries. They said drivers involved in minor crashes or ones without injuries should exchange information and contact their insurance company.

Officials said that if people do not need to go on the roads Thursday, they should stay home and avoid traveling. Snow began accumulating on parts of I-40 and I-75 in East Tennessee, and driving conditions were expected to get worse as the evening went on.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and other city and county road crews are telling people to avoid travel if at all possible unless it's an emergency.

Road conditions are anticipated to worsen before people begin their evening commute. If you are at work and able to travel home early -- it would be best to do so sooner rather than later.