KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police responded to three overdoses at the Concourse on North Broadway Friday night, according to KPD.

At around 11:50 p.m., three individuals, two women and one man were transported to area hospitals due to suspected overdoses, KPD said.

One of the individuals was found with suspected cocaine, while another was found in possession of suspected heroin, KPD said.