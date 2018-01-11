Knoxville — For the first time in over 100 years, Knoxville Police Department officers will be sporting beards.

Several KPD family members have personally been affected by cancer over the past few years so the normally clean-shaven cops are participating in No Shave November to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

The last known photo of KPD officers with beards was taken in 1910. Photo courtesy of the Knoxville Police Department.

Over 100 officers have donated $50.00 each for the opportunity to grow a beard this month, according to KPD.

The money will be divided equally among three cancer organizations: National Breast Cancer Foundation, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Prostate Cancer Research Foundation.

The last Chief of Police to keep a beard was J.J. Atkins, 1885-1898 and 1900-1905. Photo courtesy of the Knoxville Police Department.

“Our officers give so much to the community throughout the year. No Save November is an opportunity for them to honor their own while helping a worthy cause,” Chief Thomas said.

Don’t expect to see any ZZ Top or Duck Dynasty beards. KPD said the officers participating have to keep their beards well-groomed.

