KPD: Caretaker located after toddler found wandering alone with a goldendoodle near Asheville Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (3:07 p.m.) - The guardian was located, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
-----
The Knoxville Police Department is looking for the guardian of a child who was found wandering alone near Asheville Highway.
The child, who is approximately 2 years old, was found alone in the 5200 block of Asheville Highway, according to KPD.
The child was safe, unharmed and was walking with an unleashed golden doodle, KPD said.
Anyone with information regarding the child's guardian is asked to call 911.