KPD: Train derailed along Rutledge Pike in Knoxville Friday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that crews were responding to a train derailment in East Knoxville Friday night.

They said Norfolk Southern was working on the incident and that crews were inspecting the area. It happened near the 5400 block of Rutledge Pike around 10 p.m., police said.

No injuries were reported and there was no hazmat threat, officials said.

Police said that traffic would be blocked at the railroad crossing on Ault Road and Spring Hill Road, closest to Rutledge Pike.